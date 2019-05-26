Jadeja after NZ thrash India in warm-up match: ‘Can’t judge players on one bad game’

After getting thrashed by New Zealand in their first war-up match ahead of ICC World Cup 2019, India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has managed to not let the defeat deteriorate the hopes of performing well in the tournament.

During a press conference after the match, Jadeja who was the sole break in the clouds for India, remained positive that one bad game should not be reason to judge the players.

"It is always difficult in England, you are coming from India, where you play on flat wickets, we still have time to work on it. There is nothing to worry, we just have to keep playing good cricket,” he said adding that: "As a batting unit we will work harder on our batting skills, everyone has a lot of experience, so nothing to worry."

India were all out for 179 runs as they opted to bat first and explaining the aim between the batting, he stated: “I was telling myself that my shot selection should not be faulty. There was no rush. There were many over left. So I was taking my time.”

“We knew there will be seaming conditions, so we decided to bat to face tough conditions because if we bat in such conditions it will be easy for batsmen in actual matches. We took it as a challenge. We will do well, we have no doubt," he continued.

"Everywhere I play, I will continue doing what I do. I will not put pressure on myself thinking about the world cup, will try to keep it simple," he said.