KSE-100 index gains 122.47 point to close at 35,703 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend for third consecutive day as KSE-100 index increased by 122.47 points (0.34%) to close at 35,703.81 points.



A total of 110.418 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.542 billion.

Out of 290 companies, share prices of 138 companies recorded increase while 137 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were Unity with a volume of 12.258 million and price per share of Rs 11.74, MLCF with a volume of 8.75 million and its price per share increased by Rs 1.1 to Rs 22.47 and TRG with a volume of 5.76 million and its price per share of also increased by Rs 0.01 to Rs 16.44.

The top advancer was Dewan Khalid Textiles Mills with the increase of Rs 0.36 (36%) per share, closing at Rs 1.36 (25%) while Dewan Textiles Mills was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.32 per share, closing at Rs 1.6.

The top decliners were Mian Textiles Mills with the decrease of Rs 0.97 (28%) per share, closing at Rs 2.41 and Modarba Al-Mali (MODAM) with the decrease of Rs 0.7 (18%) per share closing at Rs 3.1.