ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd Warm-up: Match Preview, Live Stream

Cardiff: Having snapped their losing streak with a much-needed win over Scotland, Sri Lanka now face stiff opposition in South Africa as both sides compete in their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture.



Match starts at 02:30 pm

Sri Lanka don't have good recent memories against the Proteas in the ODI arena, having suffered a 5-0 whitewash in the format in March 2019. The team has struggled to find the right combinations for the last few years and have lost eight out of the nine bilateral series they have played since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Under their newly appointed captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka did put up an all-round show in their previous ODI against Scotland, but they'll be put to test against a strong South Africa side today. The team management will be hoping for some good individual performances which would aid in selecting the best possible combination, before the real action begins on 30 May.

South Africa, on the other hand, have won each of their last five ODI series and will want to keep in line with the winning ways. Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada were the leading wicket takers in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, and the arrival of Dale Steyn further strengthens their bowling attack. In the batting department, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are the in-form ones.

Hashim Amla, who had for long been the mainstay of the Proteas batting unit, has done very little of note in the last few seasons. The 36-year old veteran is now raring to get back to his best at the biggest stage. Amla and Chris Morris, who joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje, would be closely looked at by the South African management.

Squads

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Live stream in Sri Lanka:

TV Channel(s):

SLRC (Channel Eye)

Website URL(s):

www.channeleye.lk

Mobile App(s):

Rupavahini

Live stream in South Africa:

TV Channel(s):

SuperSport

Website URL(s):

www.supersport.com

Mobile App(s):