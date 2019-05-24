'Good' chance for China trade deal, could include Huawei: Trump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday there is a "good" possibility that Washington and Beijing will strike a bargain ending their trade war, and it could include a settlement over blacklisted telecom firm Huawei.
"If we made a deal, I can imagine Huawei being included in some form or some part of a trade deal," Trump told reporters during an announcement about increased aid to farmers hurt in the trade war with China.