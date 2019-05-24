close
Fri May 24, 2019
World

AFP
May 24, 2019

'Good' chance for China trade deal, could include Huawei: Trump

World

AFP
Fri, May 24, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday there is a "good" possibility that Washington and Beijing will strike a bargain ending their trade war, and it could include a settlement over blacklisted telecom firm Huawei.

"If we made a deal, I can imagine Huawei being included in some form or some part of a trade deal," Trump told reporters during an announcement about increased aid to farmers hurt in the trade war with China.

