Trump congratulates Indian PM Modi on election victory

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "big" election victory, saying "great things" are in store for bilateral ties between India and the United States.

In his congratulatory message to Indian PM, US president Trump wrote on his Twitter handle: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!", adding: "Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!"

The 2019 general election in India was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.



Elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form government.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is headed for a victory bigger than in 2014 - a 300-plus figure the BJP reached as a single largest party.

