Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat, congratulates Modi over victory

NEW DELHI: Indian Opposition Leader and President Congress Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat in the elections.
In his Tweet, Rahul Gandhi says “I accept the verdict of the people of India.”
Rahul congratulated the winners. “Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA.”
He went on to say “Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi.”
Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign, he added.
