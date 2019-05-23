Why is the comment ‘Wow cool post, thanks for sharing’ trending on Facebook?

Netizens have been noticing a statement on Facebook trending like crazy these days reading ‘Wow cool post thanks for sharing’ and the reason behind this is ‘post spamming’.

Most of the Facebook pages are flooded with the statement in comments section ‘Wow cool post, thanks for sharing’ which started from Facebook accounts that use an auto-commenting program which regularly posts its contents on several pages on Facebook.

There are also some other phrases used beside this said comment:

“New top fan share ko lang”, “Waiting for my top fan badge!”, “New Top fan! I recommend this!!”, “Top fan checking in.”

The purpose of netizens behind the comment is to earn 'Top Fan' badge for the comment highlight and fan rankings.

Earlier, Facebook started to give Top Fan badge to its active users who leave comment, likes or reactions on particular pages' posts.

The comment trending ‘Wow cool post, thanks for sharing’ is also being used as a sign to indicate the protest of netizens for posting such posts which are not related to the content the page is created for.