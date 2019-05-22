Armed group kills 26 in Central African Republic: UN

Bangui, Central African Republic: More than 26 people were killed on Tuesday and many were wounded when an armed group attacked two villages in northwestern Central African Republic, the UN´s peacekeeping mission said.

The massacre took place in the villages of Koundjili and Djoumjoum, Mankeur Ndiaye, head of MINUSCA, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The slaughter was the biggest single loss of life since the government and 14 militias signed a deal in February aimed at restoring peace to one of Africa´s most troubled countries.



