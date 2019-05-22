Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Wednesday.



Kashmir Media Service reported the troops martyred the youth during a pre-dawn cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area of the district.

The martyrs were identified as Zahid Ahmed Mantoo and Irfan Manzoor. Zahid was a resident of Feeripora area of Shopian while Irfan belonged to Paonwhi, Kulgam.

Three houses were also damaged during the several-hour operation. The authorities suspended mobile internet service in Kulgam and Shopian districts.



The troops also launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora districts.