ICC World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan eyes the trophy as England picked as ‘favorites’

England’s cricket team, widely declared as the ‘top favorites’ to grab the ICC World Cup 2019 trophy, is entering the tournament with hopes skyrocketing, ready to be professed champions.

Captain of the English team Eoin Morgan addressing an event in London expressed his high hopes for the biggest cricket gala while also shedding light on their victory in the recent five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

“We'd like to start playing tomorrow,” he stated adding "We've had some really good prep against Pakistan, I don't think it could have gone better. I've got absolutely no regrets. We're positioned in the best possible place at the moment."

Speaking about playing on the home ground, Morgan stated: “The crowd will definitely be our 12th man. It's a huge opportunity, we're looking to go out and express ourselves and continue to play as we have in the last four years.”

“We want to inspire the next generation of cricketers to come into the game and hopefully come out of the tournament worshipping one of the guys in our team,” he added.

Moreover, he shed light on some ‘tough decisions’ he had to make as their squad excluded Joe Denly and David Willey.

"They were extremely tough decisions," Morgan said. "Joe and Dave missing out is extremely unfortunate. I spoke to Dave and Joe last night and obviously said the longer term, with the length of the tournament we are likely to get injuries - they are next in line, no doubt about that. I still see them playing a part in our journey."