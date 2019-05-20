Google's restriction forces Huawei to use open-source version of Android

WASHINGTON: US tech-giant Google has cut Chinese telecom firm Huawei off from some updates to the Android operating system.

The shocking development has come after the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence.



In a statement, Google said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

The move by Google means Huawei loses Google's security updates and technical support, and any new devices would no longer have apps such as YouTube and Maps.



However, Huawei can still use the version of the Android operating system available through an open source licence.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is ready to deal with Washington´s crackdown and will reduce its reliance on US components, its founder told Japanese media.



Several media outlets reported that The Chinese tech-giant Huawei has developed its own operating system that could replace Google's Android and Microsoft's Windows should it be barred from using American-made products.

Huawei executive Richard Yu was reported to have said: "We have prepared our own operating system. Should it ever happen that we can no longer use these systems, we would be prepared."

Huawei is a rapidly expanding leader in 5G technology but remains dependent on foreign suppliers. It buys about $67 billion worth of components each year, including about $11 billion from US suppliers, according to The Nikkei business daily.

Huawei is also the target of an intense campaign by Washington, which has been trying to persuade allies not to allow China a role in building next-generation 5G mobile networks.



US government agencies are already banned from buying equipment from Huawei.