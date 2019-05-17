Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant brutally trolled for rapping in new TV commercial

Indian cricket players Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been brutally trolled by netizens for their rap in a TV commercial ad.



The duo rapped in the video uploaded by Virat Kohli on Thursday.

The skipper captioned the video as, “Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES.”

However, it seems like it did not fare well with the viewers, including members of the cricket fraternity, who expressed their disapproval.

Fellow cricketers didn’t like it as much and mercilessly trolled the players after the video was shared on the internet.

England’s cricketer Stuart Broad wrote: “I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3."

Another user wrote: "Geez, who makes a song on acne? Acne is not something to be sung."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is gearing up to lead the Indian team at the coming ICC World cup 2019 in Wales, England.