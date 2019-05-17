Chinese vice premier urges cooperation on world development

NUR-SULTAN: Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Thursday urged efforts to further cooperation in opening-up, sustainable development, urbanization, innovation and talents.



Addressing the 12th Astana Economic Forum themed "Inspiring Growth: People, Cities, Economies", Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made a four-point proposal on promoting world development.

Firstly, Han called for cooperation on further opening-up, so as to jointly promote stable growth of the global economy.

He noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping announced new opening-up measures at the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in April, and put forward a China plan to solve global economic problems and deepen cooperation, which has been warmly received by the international community.

China, Han added, is willing to work with all parties to support economic globalization as well as the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, in a bid to promote a strong, balanced, sustainable and inclusive growth of the world economy.

Secondly, the vice premier urged efforts to enhance collaboration on sustainable development.

China, as a responsible major country, stands ready to join hands with all parties to address such global environmental issues as climate change, marine pollution, and biological protection, Han said.

Thirdly, he urged efforts to reinforce collaboration on urbanization, so as to boost urban sustainable development and enhance the role cities play as the engine in modernization.

China, Han pointed out, is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with all parties, jointly facilitate urban sustainable development and actively participate in Kazakhstan's "Smart City" plan.

Fourthly, he urged joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in innovation and talents, and nurture new momentum of high-quality economic development.

China, the vice premier said, is ready to work with all parties to bolster exchanges and cooperation in such fields as digital economy, smart manufacturing, biotechnology and clean energy.

He added that China will always be a stable engine of the world economic growth and a huge market full of energy where companies can seek business opportunity.