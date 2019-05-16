close
Thu May 16, 2019
World

Web Desk
May 17, 2019

Three Britons among four killed in Dubai plane crash

World

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

DUBAI: Four people, including three Britons, were killed when a small plane crashed near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

 The crash, which temporarily halted some flights in and out of the busy regional hub, killed three Britons and a South African on board the four-seater Diamond DA62, said the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The UK registered plane was reportedly on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport when it crashed about 5 kilometers south of the airport due to a mechanical fault.

“All operations at the Dubai airport are running smoothly after a slight delay and diversion of some flights as a precautionary measure to ensure security following a minor incident involving a small plane,” the media office said.



