Hindu extremists shot dead a Muslim in Indian occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A gang of Hindu extremists shot dead a Muslim youth and injured two others in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Thursday.



According to Kashmir Media Service, Hindu extremists shot dead Muslim youth identified as Naeem Ahmad Shah and injured two others when they along with their cattle were heading towards their native Mohalla Qilla area of Bhaderwah in Jammu region.

The killing of Naeem Ahmad Shah sparked violent protests in the town.

Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, triggering clashes.

The authorities imposed curfew and suspended internet service in the town.