close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 16, 2019

Hindu extremists shot dead a Muslim in Indian occupied Kashmir

World

Web Desk
Thu, May 16, 2019

SRINAGAR: A gang of Hindu extremists shot dead a Muslim youth and injured two others in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hindu extremists shot dead Muslim youth identified as Naeem Ahmad Shah and injured two others when they along with their cattle were heading towards their native Mohalla Qilla area of Bhaderwah in Jammu region.

The killing of Naeem Ahmad Shah sparked violent protests in the town.

Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, triggering clashes.

The authorities imposed curfew and suspended internet service in the town.

Latest News

More From World