Indian troops martyr 8 Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred eight Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla districts, Thursday.



The troops martyred three youth, Naseer Pandit, Umar Mir and Khalid Ahmed, and destroyed a residential house during a cordon and search operation in Dalipora area of Pulwama district.

Another youth identified as Rayees Ahmed Dar was martyred and his brother, Younis Ahmed Dar, was injured in the firing of the troops.

Three more youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Handew area of Shopian district.

A 23-year-old youth, Arshad Ahmed Dar, who was injured in Indian forces’ violent action on 13th May at Chanabal in Pattan area of Baramulla district, succumbed to his injuries at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, today.

The latest killings triggered massive clashes between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel in the Pulwama area. The authorities imposed curfew and suspended internet services in the district.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and neighboring Shopian district against the killings.