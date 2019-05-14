Iqra Aziz's famous Pakistani drama collects praises from Indian TV star Karan Wahi

Iqra Aziz's famous television drama Suno Chanda's fame is soaring through the skies as the popular series has now received ample admiration from Indian TV star Karan Wahi as well.

On Monday, the former cricketer-turned-actor took to his Instagram account and posted a story with a screenshot of the famed Pakistani drama Suno Chanda 2’s poster with a caption reading: “Uff.. Kamaal Show hai (Woah, great show!)"

The television actor also mentioned the lead cast of the show Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz in his story.

‘Suno Chanda 2’ is a romantic comedy series directed by Ahson Talish.

The drama serial’s first part was aired in 2018 Ramadan and on high public demand the sequel has been presented for the viewers again in Ramzan 2019.