Mon May 13, 2019
World

AFP
May 13, 2019

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew after riots

World

AFP
Mon, May 13, 2019

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday announced a nationwide six-hour night curfew after anti-Muslim riots spread to several districts just north of the capital Colombo, police said.

Three districts were brought under a curfew earlier in the day in response to Christian-led mob attacks on several Muslim-owned businesses and mosques, in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday bombings blamed on local militants.

The curfew was later extended across the island, police said in a statement.

