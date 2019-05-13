Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew after riots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday announced a nationwide six-hour night curfew after anti-Muslim riots spread to several districts just north of the capital Colombo, police said.
Three districts were brought under a curfew earlier in the day in response to Christian-led mob attacks on several Muslim-owned businesses and mosques, in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday bombings blamed on local militants.
The curfew was later extended across the island, police said in a statement.
