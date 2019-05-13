Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew after riots

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday announced a nationwide six-hour night curfew after anti-Muslim riots spread to several districts just north of the capital Colombo, police said.



Three districts were brought under a curfew earlier in the day in response to Christian-led mob attacks on several Muslim-owned businesses and mosques, in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday bombings blamed on local militants.

The curfew was later extended across the island, police said in a statement.

