Fri May 10, 2019
Lifestyle

Web Desk
May 10, 2019

Add flavour to your Iftar with these simple chutney recipes this Ramzan

Lifestyle

Web Desk
Fri, May 10, 2019

With the holy month of Ramzan finally here, it’s time to add some additional flavor to your dinner tables at Iftar and amplify the taste of the snacks and dishes waiting to be gobbled with the call to prayer at sunset with these quick and easy chutney recipes:

Tamarind and Dates Chutney:

Ingredients:

  • 10 dates
  • 1 cup tamarind pulp
  • 10 dried round chilies
  • 2 teaspoons of roasted cumin seeds
  • ½ teaspoon of powdered dry ginger
  • ½ teaspoon carom seeds
  • ½ cup white vinegar
  • Salt as required

Method:

Take dates and red chilies and put them to boil in separate pots. After that, blend them together and pour in a saucepan, adding the rest of the ingredients except vinegar and continue cooking the mixture till it turns thick.

Pour the mixture in a bowl, and serve.


 Basil Chutney:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of basil leaves
  • 2 teaspoons of roasted cumin seeds
  • 6 green chilies
  • 6 cloves of garlic
  • 2 teaspoons of roasted coriander seeds
  • ½ bunch of fresh coriander

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together and serve.

