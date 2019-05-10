Shoaib Malik rejoins Pak cricket team in England

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik rejoined the national team in England late on Thursday after a 10-day break owing to personal reasons.
The senior batsman will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday, 11 May.
The cricketer was granted a 10-day leave on April 29, but the Board did not give any reason for doing this.
Earlier the Board had said: "The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time."
The 37-year-old is the senior most player in Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup squad with the experience of 282 ODIs and 111 T20 internationals to his name.
LONDON: Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik rejoined the national team in England late on Thursday after a 10-day break owing to personal reasons.
The senior batsman will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday, 11 May.
The cricketer was granted a 10-day leave on April 29, but the Board did not give any reason for doing this.
Earlier the Board had said: "The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time."
The 37-year-old is the senior most player in Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup squad with the experience of 282 ODIs and 111 T20 internationals to his name.