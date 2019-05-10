Shoaib Malik rejoins Pak cricket team in England

LONDON: Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik rejoined the national team in England late on Thursday after a 10-day break owing to personal reasons.

The senior batsman will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday, 11 May.

The cricketer was granted a 10-day leave on April 29, but the Board did not give any reason for doing this.



Earlier the Board had said: "The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time."

The 37-year-old is the senior most player in Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup squad with the experience of 282 ODIs and 111 T20 internationals to his name.