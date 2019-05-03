Malala Yousafzai meets Michelle Obama, singer Adele in London

LONDON: Malala Yousafzai, philanthropist and world's youngest Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, recently graced the book launch of 'Becoming', penned by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, where she met with famed British singer Adele and a number of other luminaries.



The young activist was also seen rubbing shoulders with eminent TV personalities Stephen Colbert and Rupaul.

The 21-year-old took to social media to share pictures of her meeting with the bigwigs.

Malala captioned the photos as:



"My friend and I enjoyed hearing Michelle Obama talk about her book Becoming in London. I am grateful she continues to advocate for girls’ education and opportunities for young women.”

She went on to add, "I also saw some old friends (Stephen Colbert) and made a few new ones (Rupaul and Adele).”



Talking about producing 'Becoming', Michelle had earlier shared, "I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be.”



“Becoming” will be published in the US and Canada by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, and in Britain by Viking, a Penguin imprint. It will also appear in audio format, read by the author.