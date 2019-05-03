Sonali Bendre spent night in tears after cancer diagnosis

MUMBAI: Bollywood's brave star Sonali Bendre shared tearful moments of her life that melted the hearts of her fans, saying: she spent an entire night crying when she was diagnosed with cancer, and her director husband Goldie Behl helped her cope up with the news.

Sonali, last year in July, shared a sad news that she was diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer." She underwent treatment in New York.

During her appearance on 'BFFs with Vogue Season 3', the actress looked back at that time and shared the anecdote: "After I spent the entire night coming to terms with it, I got up and decided now no more crying and weeping. From now on, there will be happiness. I saw the sun coming up, clicked a picture and shared it with my family and my girls, and said, 'Girls, Switch on the Sunshine'," Sonali said.

"Goldie and I are married for 16 years. And when I came to know about cancer, I realised Goldie is the most important person I care about," she added.

Sonali also shared an anecdote about her time in New York City with her friends when she was going through the treatment.



She said: "We decided, let's make the most of this. We spent some time in New York. We were there with kids. They were amazing. The girls (Sussanne and Gayatri Joshi) went, dropped the kids to school, and came back. Then it was just us and we really enjoyed the city. There was a little bit of chemo, surgery thrown in between but we had fun."