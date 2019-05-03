Shahid Afridi opens up about his age in autobiography 'Game Changer'





KARACHI: Pakistan's legendary cricketer and former captain Shahid Afridi has once again dragged the attention of cricket lovers, revealing his real age in his autobiography, 'Game Changer'.

In his recently published book, the right-handed batsman has revealed that he was actually born in 1975, and not in 1980, which the official records state.



The latest revelations made it clear that the batsman was not 16 when he smashed his, then record-breaking 37-ball ton against Sri Lanka in Nairobi in 1996.



After his autobiography, which is being widely discussed, some of the critics and social media users commenting that the 37-ball century actually came when he was 20-years-old, suggesting that Afghanistan's Usman Ghani, who scored an ODI century at the age of 17, against Zimbabwe in 2014, would be in line to become the holder of Afridi's most famous record.

Pakistan's star, who retired from international cricket after the 2016 World T20, also slammed former coaches Waqar Younis and Javed Miandad in his book.