Wed May 01, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

Avengers: Endgame's actor Robert Downey Jr makes $75m as Iron Man

Thu, May 02, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Robert Downey Jr reportedly earned roughly   $75 million (Rs 521 crore) in salary from last year’s blockbuster Infinity War, which raked in over USD 2 billion at the global box office.  Now he is expected to gain more for his current release, Avengers: Endgame.

Even after the end of his journey as Iron Man   Robert Downey Jr’s won’t feel the pinch financially. According to reports, the 54-year-old actor, who has been the face of Marvel Studios’ money-minting Marvel Cinematic Universe, had managed to broker a “unique financial arrangement” with studio chief Kevin Feige couple of years ago that landed him massive paycheques for the next few films.

 It's also learnt that for his appearance in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actor received USD 5 million per day for just three days of shooting. 

It has been revealed that his fellow Avengers stars - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johannson -also negotiated their respective salaries for future films. Evans, who portrays Captain America in the MCU, initially had a five-picture deal, which did not include cameos. However, he renegotiated the deal in the range of USD 15 million to USD 20 million, before his appearance in Endgame.

