How to make this Ramzan fun and exciting for your children!

Ramzan is here and with summer in its full glory it is going to be quite a challenging month! Why you ask? Well, firstly because the weather is quite hot and humid; and secondly children have their summer vacations. This means moms will be extra busy not only with Ramzan in this scorching weather but also will have to keep the kids engaged in different sorts of activities, which is not an easy feat.

So, start with the basics. The first thing to do as a parent is to inform and educate your kids about the importance of observing the fast during the Holy month. By nature children are playful and carefree; therefore, a strict Ramzan routine can make fasting boring for them. So, as a parent it is important to involve your kids in creative yet informative things during the long hours of fasting.

Wondering how to do that? Well, start off by sitting down with your children and talking about what sort of things they want to do during the whole month in order to enjoy Ramzan to the fullest. Make sure to jot down the important pointers and finalise the most useful yet fun activities. We are sure you will be surprised to see what interesting suggestions your kids can come up with.

The key to making this month exciting for your children is to involve them at every step of the way. Fret not moms, you can make this Ramzan fun for your children by following a few helpful tips.

A family affair:

Making this holy month a family affair is very essential. To inculcate the importance of Ramzan, the first step is to encourage your children to sit with the rest of the family at the table for sehar and iftar. If your children are young and not observing the fast then make them sit with the family at iftar time in order to teach them how others break their fast. This will also put emphasis on timing and unity during the holy month.

Preparing Sehar and Iftar together:

If you want to make fasting enjoyable for children make special preparations for the two meals of the fast i.e. Sehar and Iftar. Make sure that you prepare the dishes that your children like the most. And don’t forget to involve them while preparing for a certain dish that they just love. If your kids are big enough to help, then don’t let them waste their time; and ask them to help you out with the ingredients etc. However, if your kids are very young, ask them to sit with you in the kitchen while you do all the work. But make it a point that you involve them while garnishing their favourite dish. In this way they will enjoy doing the decoration and also their time will be spent well.

Make a journal:

Another fun thing to do is to encourage your children to keep a Ramzan journal in which they can record their daily experiences and feelings regarding fasting.

This will certainly be exciting for your kids as they can write their good and bad deeds in it. But as a parent it is vital to encourage them to do good deeds and not hurt anyone in any way. The journal will help children revive their memories about fast when they will read it at the end of Ramzan or when they will be observing fast the next year.

Charity factor:

The concept of charity needs to be taught to the kids. So, what parents can do is take an empty jar and ask the children to decorate these with glass paint or stickers. And then encourage them to save some amount from their pocket money and collect it in that jar for people who are needy and are living in worse conditions. They can also collect charity from their family and then give it to the poor.

Iftar party:

Children should be taught that there are huge rewards for helping a person break their fast. Organise an iftar party for friends, family and neighbours. This should be well planned in advance so that there would be discipline, and things would flow smoothly as planned. Let your children plan the whole thing with your assistance of course. Plan the menu with them and let them do the whole decor of the house.