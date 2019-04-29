Pakistan win their second successive tour match in England





NORTHAMPTON: Pakistan outplayed Northamptonshire by eight wickets in their second match in the tour of England here on Monday.

They won the second consecutive one-day match on the tour before the series of one T20I and five ODIs against England. They won the first match by exact 100 runs against Kent on Saturday.

Chasing 274, Pakistan completed the victory, losing only two wickets, with nine overs remaining after a brilliant century by Fakhar Zaman and fine fifties by Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

Fakhar made 101 off 81 balls with 15 fours and a six while Imam scored 71 off 79 balls with five fours and two sixes and Babar Azam hit an unbeaten 68 from 53 balls with five fours and three sixes.