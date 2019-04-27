Pakistan’s first food video portal ‘Food Fusion’ gets another silver button by YouTube

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first food video portal ‘Food Fusion’ has been rewarded with the coveted silver button by YouTube for its ‘Food fusion Kids’ channel.

Food Fusion gives out exciting and delicious recipes to foodaholics.

The pioneers of Pakistan’s first digital food video portal who laid the foundation of the famed channel are Asad Memon and Saima Asad.

Asad and Saima recently confirmed that their ‘Food for Kids’ channel has surpassed 100,000 subscribers on YouTube for which they have been awarded with the silver button by the online streaming giant.

Prior to this, 'Food Fusion’s main channel won golden button for crossing one million subscribers on YouTube.

Earlier a Pakistani culinary blogger Mubashir Saddique also won the golden button from You Tube for crossing one million subscribers on his channel ‘Village Food Secrets’.