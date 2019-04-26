ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Aleem Dar to officiate league matches

DUBAI: International Cricket Council has announced panel of umpires who would officiate the matches in World Cup 2019.

According to the ICC, 16 umpires and six match referees are part of the official panel appointed to officiate 48 matches of the tournament to be held between May 30 and July 14.

Pakistan's Aleem Dar is also part of the ICC team of officials. It would be fifth World Cup in which Dar would be participating as the umpire.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson



The ICC said the umpires would officiate the matches in the first phase of league matches.

It said names of officials for Semi-finals and final would be announced at the end of league matches.