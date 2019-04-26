Inside story of PM Imran Khan's meeting with Pakistan cricket team

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Team called on Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving for England for their World Cup campaign.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister House.

According to Geo News' senior sports reporter Abdul Majid Bhatti, the premier praised skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and told him that he had all what it takes to win the World Cup.

"You have the ability to lead Pakistan to victory," the prime minister was quoted as having told Ahmed.

The prime minister told Pakistan captain that it was not "a mission impossible."

Quoting officials who attended the meeting, the Geo TV reported that Imran Khan said he had no doubt about Sarfraz's abilities and the team he is leading.

Talking about corrupt practices in cricket, the prime minister told the team members that spot fixing scandals had badly damaged Pakistan's cricket badly.

" You are diplomats of this country, avoid those people who want to hurt players and the game,"he told the Pakistan team.

Sources said the prime minister met with the team in a casual manner manner and the meeting which was scheduled for 30 minutes lasted for an hour.

The prime minister encouraged the players that they were capable of winning the title. "All you have to do is to not let any opposition player or team to get under your skin"

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the former captain of Pakistan cricket team