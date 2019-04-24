HRD Antwerp, IBL Group intend to invest in Pakistan gems sector, PM Imran told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday informed that HRD Antwerp, Europe’s leading authority in grading of diamonds, and IBL Group, intend to set up a factory in Pakistan for cutting and polishing of rough stones.



This was informed to the Prime Minister during the meeting with a delegation of HRD Antwerp and IBL Group here.

The delegation comprised of Ms. Katrien De Corte, Vice President HRD Belgium, Rashid Abdullah, Chairman IBL Group and others. Professor Dr. Atta ur Rehman accompanied the delegation.

Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood were also present.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman gave a presentation on the export potential of the country in coloured stones and gems.

The Prime Minister was informed that the export potential of Pakistan in gems sector which stood at US $ 1.62 billion in 2012, had witnessed steady decline over the period.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman also presented few proposals which could help in tapping the potential of the sector.

The Prime Minister welcomed the interest of HRD Antwerp and said that the government would provide every possible support for successful business venture.