Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 23, 2019

At least 45 children killed in Sri Lanka attacks: UN

Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Geneva: At least 45 children were among the more than 320 people killed in the suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"The total now is 45 children who died," UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac told reporters in Geneva, stressing that others "are wounded and are now fighting for their lives," meaning the toll among minors from the Sunday attacks could rise.

