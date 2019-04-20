Kabul attack over, assailants killed: Afghan ministry





KABUL: Afghan authorities declared Saturday the end of an hour-long, multi-pronged assault by suicide bombers and gunmen at the communications ministry in Kabul.

"Operations finished. All suicide bombers killed & more than 2000 civilians staff rescued," the Minstry of Interior said on Twitter.

The attack had started about six hours earlier at a postal facility by the ministry, officials said, in a busy area in downtown Kabul.

No one claimed responsibility for the assault, which left people stranded in the tall building. Six people were injured, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Initial reports were confused, with officials from different agencies saying three or four attackers were involved. It was not clear how many were suicide bombers and how many were gunmen involved in a follow-up assault.

On Twitter, the Ministry of Information said three suicide bombers had attacked a post office building at the communications ministry.

General Sayed Mohammad Roshan Dil, the Kabul police chief, said four attackers had been wearing police uniforms and had targeted a shrine near the ministry. One of the attackers was killed, he told Tolo.