Indian cop refuses to find missing person due to ‘bad phase’ in horoscope

NEW DELHI: Indian police inspector Vijay Samaria allegedly waited for his ‘Maha Dosh’ (bad phase) to get over to begin his search finding an official Air India employee.



The woman, identified as Sulakhshna Narula went missing over six months also facing bad phase as the inspector appointed on her case claimed.

According to CNN-News 18 India, the victim’s 27-year-old son Anubhav stated that the cop wanted to understand his mother’s nature better as it was told to inspector by victim's family that she was a religious person.

The inspector asked for Sulakshna’s Kundali (birth chart) to show to his pandit (Hindu scholar) who said that there is a bad phase going on in victim’s and his life according to astrology.

Instead of searching and scoping around areas for clues to find the missing person, the police relied on birth chart of hers and opted to wait till the bad phase ends in April.

Inspector refusing to comment on the matter said that if the victim’s family is not satisfied with my actions then they can meet me.

Sulakshna’s family said that they don’t believe in such things and no efforts have been made to find to find her, Anubhav (victim’s son) added.

Sulakshna Narula went missing outside of her house in September last year 2018.