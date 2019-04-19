close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
IPL 2019: Points Table

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

IPL 2019: Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101

Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442

Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262

Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

