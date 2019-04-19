Nadal battles past Pella into 14th Monte Carlo semi-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONACO: Rafael Nadal had to battle to reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the 14th time on Friday as he beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.
A marathon opening set with eight breaks of serve took one hour, 20 minutes before Nadal won it in a tiebreaker.
He served for victory leading 5-2 in the second set only to drop serve again, but recovered to take the win as Pella double-faulted.
The 11-time champion has not lost at the tournament since a 2015 semi-final defeat against Novak Djokovic and he now stands 71-4 at the event.
The first set featured eight breaks of serve before Nadal won it in a tiebreaker.
He served for the match leading 5-2 in the second only to drop serve again, but recovered to take the win as Pella double-faulted.
"Reaching the semi-final again means a lot to me, I hope this win will help me."
Nadal will face off in the semis against either Italian Fabio Fognini of Borna Coric, the ninth seed.
He will face either Croatia´s Borna Coric or Fabio Fognini of Italy for a place in the final.
MONACO: Rafael Nadal had to battle to reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the 14th time on Friday as he beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.
A marathon opening set with eight breaks of serve took one hour, 20 minutes before Nadal won it in a tiebreaker.
He served for victory leading 5-2 in the second set only to drop serve again, but recovered to take the win as Pella double-faulted.
The 11-time champion has not lost at the tournament since a 2015 semi-final defeat against Novak Djokovic and he now stands 71-4 at the event.
The first set featured eight breaks of serve before Nadal won it in a tiebreaker.
He served for the match leading 5-2 in the second only to drop serve again, but recovered to take the win as Pella double-faulted.
"Reaching the semi-final again means a lot to me, I hope this win will help me."
Nadal will face off in the semis against either Italian Fabio Fognini of Borna Coric, the ninth seed.
He will face either Croatia´s Borna Coric or Fabio Fognini of Italy for a place in the final.