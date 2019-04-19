Pakistan weather forecast: 19 April Friday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:



Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh.However, rain-thunderstorm is expected isolated places in Kohat and Bannu divisions

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at a few places in Rawalpindi division, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Murree 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 38°C, Mithi & Chhor 37°C.