Pakistan weather forecast: 19 April Friday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Friday:
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh.
Weather Forecast for Saturday:
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh.However, rain-thunderstorm is expected isolated places in Kohat and Bannu divisions
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at a few places in Rawalpindi division, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Murree 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Turbat 38°C, Mithi & Chhor 37°C.
