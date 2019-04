Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 16-04-2019

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Few moderate to isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions.



Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:



Balochistan: Barkhan 56, Turbat 39, Zhob 37, Jiwani 26, Pasni 19, Gawadar 13, Sibbi 11, Quetta (SM 11, PBO 05), Ormara 05, Kalat 04, Khuzdar 03, Nokkundi 02, Punjab: Layyah 24, D.G.Khan 17, Bhakkar 12, Khanewal 08, Bahawalpur(A.P 08), Rahim yar khan, Multan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 10, D.I.Khan , Bannu 04, Chirat 02, Chitral, Mirkhani 01. Sindh: Jaccobabad, Sukkur 01.