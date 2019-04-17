Pakistan weather forecast: 17 April Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:



More rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in plain areas of the country. However, more rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 65, Dir (Upper 62, Lower 34), Mirkhani 55, D.I.Khan 40, Kalam 37, Parachinar 35, Cherat 31, Saidu Sharif 30, Peshawar (AP 30, City 28, Pattan 29, Drosh 26, Bannu 21, Chitral 20, Balakot 11, Kakul 10, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 59, Zero Point 40, Golra 17, IIAP 13, Bokra 09), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 26, Chaklala 10), Lahore (City 43, AP 29), Gujranwala 40, Khanewal 38, Noorpurthal 37, Jhang 34, Kasur 33, Gujrat, Hafizabad 28, Sialkot (AP 25, Cantt 13), Layyah 22, M.B.Din, D.G.Khan 20, Narowal, Sargodha 18, Chakwal, Bahawalnager 14, Jhelum 12, Joharabad 11, Mangla 10, Murree, Bhakkar, Rahim yar khan, Khanpur 09, Okara, Sahiwal 08, Bahawalpur 07, Toba Tek Singh 06, Multan 02, Kotaddu 01, Sindh: Padidan 32, Hyderabad 07, Rohri, Tandojam 02, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Badin 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 18, Garidupatta 17, Muzaffarabad 16, Kotli 08, Balochistan: Quetta (City 16, SM 13), Barkhan 12, Zhob 08, Sibbi 06, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis, Astore 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi and Tandojam 35°C.