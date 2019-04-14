Pakistan weather forecast: 14 April Sunday

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country. This weather system is likely to intensify on Sunday (evening/night) and grip most parts of the country on Monday.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:



Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain(with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, kalat divisions. Dust-Thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur , Larkana, Karachi, Malakand, and Rawalpindi divisions.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab. Few moderate to isolated heavy falls is also expected in Makran, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions. Dust-Thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur , Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi and Zhob divisions. weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: upper Dir 20, Mirkhani 13,Chitral 10, Kalam, Drosh 09, Balakot 07,Kakul 06, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 05,Bannu 04,D.I.khan 02,Lower Dir Malmjabba, Pattan 01,Kashmir: Garhiduppta 15, Muzaffarabd 10, Rawalakot 04,Balochistan: Zhob 14,Quetta 06,Khuzdar, Gawadar 02,Pasni 01, Punjab: Khanewal 08,Sahiwal 07, Multan 05,Layyah 03,Jhang 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas,Hunza, Bagrote 02 &Skardu 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi, Chhor & Mirpurkhas 42°C.