Pakistan weather forecast: 14 April Sunday

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country. This weather system is likely to intensify on Sunday (evening/night) and grip most parts of the country on Monday.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain(with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, kalat divisions. Dust-Thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur , Larkana, Karachi, Malakand, and Rawalpindi divisions.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab. Few moderate to isolated heavy falls is also expected in Makran, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions. Dust-Thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur , Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi and Zhob divisions. weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: upper Dir 20, Mirkhani 13,Chitral 10, Kalam, Drosh 09, Balakot 07,Kakul 06, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 05,Bannu 04,D.I.khan 02,Lower Dir Malmjabba, Pattan 01,Kashmir: Garhiduppta 15, Muzaffarabd 10, Rawalakot 04,Balochistan: Zhob 14,Quetta 06,Khuzdar, Gawadar 02,Pasni 01, Punjab: Khanewal 08,Sahiwal 07, Multan 05,Layyah 03,Jhang 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas,Hunza, Bagrote 02 &Skardu 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Mithi, Chhor & Mirpurkhas 42°C.
