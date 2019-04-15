Pakistan weather forecast: 15 April Monday

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting western and central parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts during next 24 to 48 hours.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm) is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab (Multan, D.G.Khan divisions), Sindh (Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta divisions), while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during today (evening/night). Few heavy falls are also expected in Makran, Kalat, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:



Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm) accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Few moderate to isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds occurred in Balochistan, at scattered places in Malakand, Kohat, bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur divisions, while at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country..

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Jiwani 89, Turbat 39, Gawadar 32, Pasni 19, Barkhan 17, Quetta 9Sm 11, PBO 06), Sibbi 09, Kalat 08, Ormara 05, Zhob, Khuzdar 03, Nokkundi 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 08, D.I.khan 04, Bannu 03, Malamjabba 02, Chitral, Drosh 01, Punjab:Bhakkar 05, Layyah 03, Rahim yar khan 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mirpurkhas 43 & Mithi 42°C.