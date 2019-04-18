Pakistan weather forecast: 18 April Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Zhob divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Friday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob division and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Chakwal 33, Jhelum 28, Gujranwala 24, Joharabad 22, M.B.Din 21, Mangla, Sargodha 20, Lahore (AP 13, City 04), Islamabad (IIAP 13, Saidpur 10, ZP 09, Golra, Bokra 05), Gujrat 10, Sialkot (AP 09, City 06), Hafizabad 09, Noorpurthal 08, Murree 07, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 05), Kasur, Jhang 05, Bhakkar, Sahiwal 03, Layyah 02, Faisalabad, Okara, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 14, Garidupatta, Kotli 08, Muzaffarabad 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 19, Kalam 18, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif, Drosh 15, Malamjabba 12, Cherat, Parachinar 10, Mirkhani 08, Chitral, Balakot 07, Peshawar 06, Kakul 05, D.I.Khan 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Zhob 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 04.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi 36°C, Turbat & Lasbella 35°C