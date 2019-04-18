Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli calls out Ajay Devgn for working with alleged sexual harasser

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel after attacking Bhatt family for days have started slamming other Bollywood actors as well, including Ajay Devgn.

Rangoli Chandel lashed out at renowned Indian actor Ajay Devgn on social media for shamelessly defending and working with an accused sexual harasser ‘Alok Nath’ in his upcoming movie 'De De Pyar De'.

On Wednesday Rangoli Chandel took to her social media account and shared an open letter written by actress ‘Tanushree Dutta’ in which she took a dig towards Ajay Devgn for working with an accused sexual harasser.

Rangoli without mentioning ‘Singham’ actor shared the letter and wrote:

“It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned, shame on you Bollywood for mocking #MeToo."

“These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses...(contd),” Rangoli added.

She further continued in her tweet:

“and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else’s daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around #Metoo”.

Meanwhile, Kangana and Rangoli sister have been in the headlines for continuously slamming Bollywood celebs openly.

Recently, Kangana took a dig at Alia calling her a mediocre actor and Rangoli questioned the patriotism of Alia’s mother Soni Razdan.