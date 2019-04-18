Saudi Arabia to host G20 leaders' summit in 2020: SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the annual G20 leaders' summit in November 2020, the Saudi press agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



According to report, Saudi Arabia will host the 15th annual G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 21 and 22, 2020 in its capital Riyadh.

"Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20’s objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system," the agency said.



Japan will host this year's G20 summit in Osaka, which will be held June 28-29, as well as ministerial meetings in eight cities.



In 2018, the conference was held in Buenos Aries, Argentina and focused on the global economy, the future of labour markets and gender equality.