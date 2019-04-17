Karachi cops involved in minor’s murder arrested

KARACHI: Four policemen involved in murder of minor boy in Safoora Goth area have been arrested and their weapon seized.

Karachi Police Chief Dr Ameer Sheikh rejected the reports that the case was filed without family's approval and against unknown persons. We are gathering information including CCTV footages from the nearby places, Sheikh said.

An FIR was filed in Sachal Police Station against the four policemen involved in the firing incident.

According to details, a 19-month-old boy, traveling in a rikshaw with his parents on University Road was hit by a single bullet on Tuesday evening.

This is the second such incident to have occurred in Karachi in 10 days where innocent citizens became the victim of police negligence, as on April 6 a 10-year-old boy, Sajjad Khan, died after being caught in crossfire between police and criminals in Quaidabad area.

The latest incident took place near Khalid Bakery located near Safoora Chowrangi within the limits of the Sachal police station. The boy, Ahsan Shaikh, son of Kashif Shaikh, suffered a single bullet wound and died instantly in a rickshaw.

“We were in a rickshaw when we saw the policemen fleeing while resorting to indiscriminate fire,” claimed the victim’s father, Kashif Shaikh. “Moments after we saw blood flowing from my son’s body.” The family immediately took the child to Memon Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

“A police bullet hit and killed him [Ahsan],” alleged Latif Shaikh, an uncle of the victim, while talking to The News. “The police wallas were resorting to indiscriminate fire apparently to catch some criminals when my nephew became a victim of their bullet.”