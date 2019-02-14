42 Indian soldiers killed, several injured after blast in Indian occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least 42 Indian soldiers were killed and multiple were left injured after a bomb exploded at Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

According to reports 42 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed while several others were lefty critically wounded and were moved to Indian army’s 92 base hospital at Srinagar’s Badami Bagh.

As per reports by authorities the death toll is expected to increase.

Senior police officer Munir Ahmed Khan talking to AFP revealed: “An IED went off as a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy passed by.”

It was further revealed by CRPF spokesperson Sanjay Kumar that the explosives were attached inside a car that was driven into the convoy.

"It was a powerful explosion. The explosive was car-borne," he stated.