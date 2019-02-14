Atif Aslam's new Bollywood song 'Baarishein' takes internet by storm

Famed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has released a new song named 'Baarishein' prior to the Valentine's Day.



Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and composed/written by Akro, the song narrates the anguish of love, pain, heartbreak and separation.

The video features ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor Nushrat Bharucha alongside Atif. Together, the duo recreates the happier times of their union and how eventually it slides away into a relationship gone wrong.

Speaking about shooting for the new song, Atif revealed, "Pushing my limits was certainly an experience because shooting while you are on a US tour is not easy at all. Imagine performing almost five gigs a week coz weekends were packed and that too in different cities.”

“Having said that, it was a lot of fun shooting in LA, doing last minute suit alterations and what not,” the singer added.

Indian actress Nushrat Bharucha also shared her experience of shooting in Los Angeles: " “I get nostalgic thinking about the rainy season. It triggers my memories of childhood, about my friendships and growing up years. So to be part of a song with such a concept worked really well for me. I kept connecting to the song and it made me nostalgic.”

The actor recalls another ‘chilling’ but funny experience, “After the rain sequence of the song was shot in the freezing LA weather at 2.30 am, the owner of the house refused to let Atif and me in. He told us to dry ourselves outside and then come in. I guess he did not want to spoil his palatial mansion with Italian marble and such stuff. Atif and I went mental on hearing that we would not be let in when we were completely drenched and it was freezing outside.”