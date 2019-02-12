Pakistani CEO Osman Haneef finalised for UK Alumni Awards by British Council

An alumnus of the prestigious Oxford University, Pakistan's Osman Haneef, has been announced as one of the finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2019 by the British Council.



Osman, CEO and country manager of MILVIK Pakistan will be honoured with the Entrepreneurial Award, for his efforts in furthering innovation in Pakistan after launching his company BIMA mobile, a subsidiary of the world’s largest digital and mobile technology enhanced micro insurance and tele-health company.

Among other entrepreneurs from Pakistan finalised by the British Council include Nousheen Zakaria, Zahid Tauseef and Muneeb Malik.

Engaged in promoting advancements in the entrepreneurial sector in Pakistan, UK grads Muneeb and Zahid are affiliated with infrastructure and digital development projects in Pakistan respectively.

Meanwhile, Nousheen is the Founder and CEO of Out of Box Ltd, U.K. and The Code It Company in Pakistan.

UK Alumni awards 2019 is dedicated in honouring high-achievers and trailblazers from various countries around the world who studied at British universities.

The ceremony will also honour a number of other Pakistanis in the Social Impact Awards and Professional Achievement Awards category.