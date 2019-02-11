Anti-Pakistan TV anchor Arnab Goswami booked in Sunanda Pushkar death case

NEW DELHI: TV host Arnab Goswami, who is famous for his anti-Pakistan rant on his shows, has been booked in a case related to the death of Sunanda Pushkar wife of Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.



A Delhi court ordered registration of an FIR on a criminal complaint filed by Shashi Tharoor, accusing news channel Republic TV and Arnab Goswami of stealing confidential documents pertaining to the probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, and alleged hacking of his e-mail account.

"… In view of allegations levelled by complainant (Tharoor) and material produced on record in the form of the RTI replies and other material, matter discloses commission of cognizable offence… In view of this court, the matter requires investigation by police as it is not clear how said material came in the possession of proposed accused persons (the channel, Goswami and a journalist)," said Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh.

It further said that a "number of persons are to be examined… In these circumstances, the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned is directed to register FIR in this matter and investigate the same as per law."

The politician has filed the case against the TV anchor of gaining illegal access to confidential documents that were part of police probe records, and hacking into Tharoor’s e-mail account to access personal e-mails, which were then broadcast on news channel to increase viewership.