Kashmiris carry pregnant woman to hospital amid heavy snowfall: WATCH

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris, who are known for their determination and peaceful struggle, have warmed many hearts online by their kind act to help a pregnant woman reach hospital during snowfall and freezing temperatures.

In a viral video, a group of Kashmiri people can be seen carrying a pregnant woman on the make-shift stretcher and taking her to the hospital even they had to struggle to walk through the snow near Audoora village. The 30-second video clip took no time to go viral with many praising the people for their gentle act.



People in the scenic valley are battling snowfall and cold as the heavy snow has blocked several roads and areas, disconnecting their link to other parts of Kashmir .

