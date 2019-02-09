Elated Afridi back in Karachi, awaits playing PSL 4 finale

Cricket stalwart Shahid Afridi is elated to be back in Karachi and is looking forward to the mega finale of Pakistan Super League's fourth edition scheduled on March 17.



In a tweet published Saturday, the Multan Sultan player, posted:

"Great to be back home in my beloved Karachi. And the National Stadium is looking beautiful with the renovations, hope to be playing there on 17 March! @MultanSultans."

Afridi seemed to be in high appraisals of the renovation work currently underway at the city's National Stadium amidst preparations for hosting the grand finale.

Earlier as per the league's schedule released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Karachi’s National Stadium will be hosting a total of five matches.

The first of these five games will be held on March 7, 2019 when Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi under lights. The other four matches will be: Karachi Kings versus Quetta Gladiators on March 10, 2019, Qualifier 1 versus Qualifier 2 on March 13, 2019, Eliminator 2 on March 15, 2019 and the final on March 17, 2019.



